6 Big Tech health system partnerships

Health systems continue to partner with Big Tech on artificial intelligence and cloud computing initiatives.

Here are six collaborations Becker's reported on in the past month:

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched a digital pathology platform Jan. 13 to improve diagnostic speed and accuracy under a partnership with AI giant Nvidia.

2. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care adopted an AI tool to help inform patients of test results, building it in-house with Amazon Bedrock, a service for developing generative AI applications, Becker's reported Jan. 13.

3. Six health systems univeiled the Truveta Genome Project on Jan. 17, which Microsoft Azure will provide exclusive cloud support for.

4. A coalition including Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Microsoft is working to address the increasing challenges in rural healthcare, Becker's reported Jan. 17.

5. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) is modernizing its infrastructure by adopting a hybrid cloud approach with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, Becker's reported Jan. 24.

6. One pillar of Hartford HealthCare's AI strategy is ecosystem partnerships including Google and Amazon, Becker's reported Jan. 21.