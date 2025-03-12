UVM Health expands child care for employees

Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network is opening an early learning center to help provide child care resources and access for its existing employees in June.

The ONE Arts Community Schools Early Learning Center will run through a partnership with ONE Arts, a nonprofit organization focused on dynamic learning environments for children, according to a March 11 news release shared with Becker's.

The center will offer specific needs to parents working in healthcare, including longer and more flexible hours of care. It will provide services for up to 68 children through ages six weeks to five years old.

Classrooms will be divided into infant, toddler and preschool ages for learning and care.

"The center’s opening is the latest in a years-long push by the health system, which is investing heavily in resources critical to the recruitment and retention of health care workers amid a highly competitive nationwide job market," the release said.









