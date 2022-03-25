Utah bolsters protections for healthcare workers

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill into law March 22 that enhances penalties for assault or threat of violence against healthcare facility workers.

Under the legislation, which passed the state House and Senate in February, assault or threat of violence against such workers while they are performing their duties is a class A misdemeanor. It is a third-degree felony if the perpetrator "acts intentionally or knowingly" and the attack "causes substantial bodily injury."

Utah is among the latest states to pass laws to protect healthcare staff. In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law March 23 that makes it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker.