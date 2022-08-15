US hits high for newly certified PAs: 10 states with the largest increases

A total of 10,950 physician assistants earned their initial certification last year, marking a record number of newly certified physician assistants, according to new data from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

The NCCPA said the profession grew 28.7 percent from 2017 to 2021, reaching 158,470 certified physician assistants at the end of last year.

Data was collected primarily from NCCPA profiles from its website as well as other strategies outlined by the organization.

Here are the 10 states that experienced the largest percent growth in the number of physician assistants from 2017 to 2021, according to the data:

1. Rhode Island — 48 percent

2. Mississippi — 47.2 percent

3. Indiana — 46 percent

4. New Jersey — 42.4 percent

5. Arkansas — 42.1 percent

6. Alabama — 40.9 percent

7. Nevada — 40.2 percent

8. South Carolina — 39 percent

9. Missouri — 37.6 percent

10. Ohio — 36.1 percent

Here are the 10 states that experienced the smallest percent growth in the number of physician assistants from 2017 to 2021, according to the data:

1. West Virginia — 8.4 percent

2. Vermont — 13.1 percent

3. Alaska and Washington, D.C. (tie) — 14.1 percent

4. South Dakota — 16 percent

5. Wyoming — 16.9 percent

6. New Mexico — 18.4 percent

7. Kansas — 19.4 percent

8. North Dakota — 19.6 percent

9. Maryland — 20.1 percent

10. Maine — 20.4 percent

To read more about the data, click here.