U of Lynchburg launches healthcare leadership doctorate program: 4 notes

The University of Lynchburg (Va.) has created a new online doctorate program for executive leadership in healthcare.

Four notes:

1. The School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Doctor of Executive Leadership in Healthcare program is fully online, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

2. The 37-credit-hour program will prepare healthcare providers and administrators for executive and leadership roles.

3. Participants will gain skills in strategic planning, financial management and ethical leadership.

4. Applications are open for the inaugural class. The program is pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.