The state of healthcare employment: 7 things to know

Employment grew in many areas of healthcare in October, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published Nov. 1.
Here are seven things to know from that report and other BLS data released Oct. 29 that illustrate healthcare job trends.
- Healthcare added 52,300 jobs in October, in line with the average monthly gain of 58,000 over the previous 12 months.
- Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services and nursing and residential care facilities added 35,600 and 8,800 jobs, respectively.
- In hospitals and physician offices, 7,900 and 5,100 jobs were added, respectively.
- Employment also trended up in home healthcare services, with 12,300 jobs added.
- U.S. job openings dropped to 7.4 million by the last day of September, the lowest level since January 2021. The healthcare and social assistance sector, which includes industries such as hospitals, nursing and residential care facilities, and ambulatory healthcare services, experienced one of the largest declines, with a drop of 178,000 openings.
- The rate of hires (number of hires during a month, expressed as a percentage of the total employment in that period) rose in healthcare and social assistance by the last day of September (3.4), from 3.2 in August.
- Within separations, layoffs and discharges in healthcare and social assistance increased by the end of September (152,000) compared to the previous month (143,000).