Texas to deploy 2,500 medical workers to help hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

The Texas Department of State Health Services has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical workers to help hospitals care for COVID-19 patients, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Aug. 11.

On Aug. 9, the governor announced several initiatives aimed at boosting capacity and resources to care for a rise in COVID-19 patients, including using staffing agencies to provide out-of-state healthcare workers to Texas healthcare facilities.

The state will fund this first deployment through Sept. 30, the governor said.

"The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19," Mr. Abbott said in a news release. "Texans can help bolster the state's efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus."

The staffing announcement comes as Texas recorded the second highest number of daily average COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. as of Aug. 12, per The New York Times.

Mr. Abbott has also asked hospitals in Texas to consider postponing elective procedures.