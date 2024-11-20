Texas hospital to launch workforce retention program with $1M endowment: 4 notes

Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley will use a $1 million fund to create a workforce retention program, including monetary incentives for staff.

Four notes:

1. In addition to monetary incentives, the funds will support employee learning and personal development opportunities, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

2. With a focus on improving patient care, the gift will enable Driscoll to reward and recognize top employees.

3. The 119-bed hospital opened in May in the Rio Grande Valley, a region historically challenged by healthcare recruitment and retention, the release said.

4. The Robert & Laurie Lozano Family "Life Currency" Endowment was established through donations from the Lozano family, Driscoll Children's Hospital Development Foundation and F&P Brands.