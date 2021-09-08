Rhode Island will put healthcare workers on unpaid leave if unvaccinated by Oct. 1

Healthcare workers at Rhode Island Department of Health-licensed state healthcare facilities who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Oct. 1 mandate deadline will be placed on unpaid leave for up to 75 days, according to policy frequently asked questions posted online Sept. 7.

Individuals not vaccinated by Dec. 15 will face progressive discipline, up to and including termination.

Rhode Island's mandate covers healthcare workers at Eleanor Slater Hospital, which has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, the Rhode Island State Public Health Laboratories and the Veterans Home in Bristol, as well as licensed healthcare providers at all other state facilities. Covered workers must receive their final dose by Oct. 1.

Before Oct. 1, any unvaccinated worker in a state-licensed healthcare facility must wear a face mask and be tested at least twice weekly, state officials said. The officials also said workers in state-licensed facilities who are not vaccinated by Oct. 1 will not be allowed to enter a healthcare facility unless they provide proof of a medical exemption. Employees must submit the medical exemption no later than Sept. 15. The state is not allowing religious exemptions.

Healthcare workers and providers who are not vaccinated by Oct. 1 will have 75 calendar days of unpaid leave, beginning Oct. 1, to receive their second dose.

In an email dated Sept. 7, obtained by The Boston Globe, Rhode Island Department of Administration Director James Thorsen said, "It is critical that as many eligible individuals as possible get vaccinated, especially those in close contact with some of the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders, including older individuals and those with underlying health conditions."

Rhode Island is among the U.S. states that have announced mandates. Read more about state policies here.