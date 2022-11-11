PeaceHealth Oregon nursing institute aims to train and retain

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has developed an institute to support nurses throughout their careers — and deepen their skill sets.

The $2 million, Springfield-based PeaceHealth Oregon Institute for Nursing Excellence will dedicate resources to career development and retention, pipeline programs, shared decision-making, professional practice, innovation and research, and "nursing excellence structures and processes," according to a Nov. 10 news release from the health system.



"The program will assist employed nurses with designing their career path and harness their creativity, energy and talent to make improvements in nursing practice and patient care as a whole," the release said.