Oregon hospital's childcare center for employees closes after resignations

Bright Beginnings Learning Center, the childcare center serving employees of Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore., temporarily closed after staff resignations this month, a hospital executive confirmed May 14.

Clay England, the hospital's chief human resources officer, said Bright Beginnings closed from April 26 to May 14. It is reopening to hospital employees May 17.

The temporary closure came after employee resignations, including at least eight teachers and the center's director, according to The World, a local newspaper that cites information from Mr. England.

"The center had to be closed because we did not have a licensed director. Without a director, a childcare center cannot operate in the state of Oregon," Mr. England told Becker's.

He declined to disclose reasons for the resignations.

Mr. England said an interim director has been named for the center, and the process of hiring a permanent director is ongoing.

"We are planning on opening in phases up to the community beginning in a few weeks," he said.

Beginnings Learning Center opened in January 2020. About 14 of Bay Area Hospital's 1,200 employees used the center, which was also used by the community.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.