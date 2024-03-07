Number of certified PAs, by state

The number of board-certified physician assistants/associates in the U.S. climbed 28% from 2018 to 2022, an increase from 40 to 50 PAs per 100,000 population during this time frame.

The finding is from a report released March 7 by the National Commission on Certification of PAs, titled "2022 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State."

Data reflected in this report includes aggregated responses from PAs who were board-certified as of the end of 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, there were 168,318 board-certified PAs including U.S. territories and other areas, and 140,815 provided responses for at least a portion of the report. The report also provides five-year comparisons using data from 2018 and, additionally, reflects data obtained from other NCCPA data collection strategies. Read more about the methodology and data here.

The number of certified PAs in each state as of the end of 2022, based on the PA's state of residence reported to NCCPA:

Alabama: 1,209

Alaska: 673

Arizona: 3,728

Arkansas: 635

California: 13,068

Colorado: 4,537

Connecticut: 2,999

Delaware: 487

District of Columbia: 298

Florida: 11,011

Georgia: 4,727

Hawaii: 478

Idaho: 1,458

Illinois: 4,444

Indiana: 2,253

Iowa: 1,400

Kansas: 1,368

Kentucky: 1,782

Louisiana: 1,572

Maine: 1,045

Maryland: 3,638

Massachusetts: 4,550

Michigan: 6,645

Minnesota: 3,588

Mississippi: 369

Missouri: 1,620

Montana: 885

Nebraska: 1,468

Nevada: 1,233

New Hampshire: 1,072

New Jersey: 4,319

New Mexico: 917

New York: 15,449

North Carolina: 8,561

North Dakota: 390

Ohio: 4,895

Oklahoma: 1,890

Oregon: 2,328

Pennsylvania: 10,999

Rhode Island: 603

South Carolina: 2,507

South Dakota: 695

Tennessee: 3,006

Texas: 11,008

Utah: 2,067

Vermont: 437

Virginia: 4,536

Washington: 3,968

West Virginia: 1,084

Wisconsin: 3,491

Wyoming: 296









