Number of certified PAs, by state

The number of board-certified physician assistants/associates in the U.S. climbed 28% from 2018 to 2022, an increase from 40 to 50 PAs per 100,000 population during this time frame.
The finding is from a report released March 7 by the National Commission on Certification of PAs, titled "2022 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State."
Data reflected in this report includes aggregated responses from PAs who were board-certified as of the end of 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, there were 168,318 board-certified PAs including U.S. territories and other areas, and 140,815 provided responses for at least a portion of the report. The report also provides five-year comparisons using data from 2018 and, additionally, reflects data obtained from other NCCPA data collection strategies. Read more about the methodology and data here.
The number of certified PAs in each state as of the end of 2022, based on the PA's state of residence reported to NCCPA:
Alabama: 1,209
Alaska: 673
Arizona: 3,728
Arkansas: 635
California: 13,068
Colorado: 4,537
Connecticut: 2,999
Delaware: 487
District of Columbia: 298
Florida: 11,011
Georgia: 4,727
Hawaii: 478
Idaho: 1,458
Illinois: 4,444
Indiana: 2,253
Iowa: 1,400
Kansas: 1,368
Kentucky: 1,782
Louisiana: 1,572
Maine: 1,045
Maryland: 3,638
Massachusetts: 4,550
Michigan: 6,645
Minnesota: 3,588
Mississippi: 369
Missouri: 1,620
Montana: 885
Nebraska: 1,468
Nevada: 1,233
New Hampshire: 1,072
New Jersey: 4,319
New Mexico: 917
New York: 15,449
North Carolina: 8,561
North Dakota: 390
Ohio: 4,895
Oklahoma: 1,890
Oregon: 2,328
Pennsylvania: 10,999
Rhode Island: 603
South Carolina: 2,507
South Dakota: 695
Tennessee: 3,006
Texas: 11,008
Utah: 2,067
Vermont: 437
Virginia: 4,536
Washington: 3,968
West Virginia: 1,084
Wisconsin: 3,491
Wyoming: 296