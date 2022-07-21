Missouri hospital offers healthcare career camp for students

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Medical Center is in the midst of its first healthcare career camp for students, KFVS, a CBS affiliate, reported July 20.

"The campers will each get an opportunity to shadow in a few areas that interest them," Lanae Romann, MSN, RN, director of nursing for Saint Francis Medical Center, told KFVS. "They'll actually be paired up one on one with a healthcare worker here within the St Francis healthcare system."

Other activities include learning CPR, first-aid basics and stop-the-bleed training, a technique used in mass casualty situations.

The camp currently has 15 students and will conclude July 22. The medical center hopes to continue the camp and attract new community members.