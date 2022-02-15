Massachusetts mental health clinics see clinician exodus

Clinicians at Massachusetts community mental health clinics are leaving their jobs more quickly than they can be replaced, according to survey findings published Feb. 15 from the Association for Behavioral Healthcare.

The survey was conducted between October and November 2021, with findings based on responses from 37 Massachusetts outpatient provider agencies representing 124 mental health clinic sites.

Findings showed for every 10 master's-level mental clinicians hired in 2021, about 13 leave their positions, leading to longer waitlists for care.

"Clinicians are leaving community-based outpatient clinics faster than they are being hired, and

this is causing an unprecedented number of vacancies in key positions and creating long waitlists for people seeking care," said Lydia Conley, president and CEO of the Association for Behavioral Healthcare, a statewide nonprofit organization representing 80 community-based behavioral healthcare providers.

Across the clinics that responded, there were about 640 staffing vacancies (an average of 17 per clinic), many of which can be attributed to the pay gap between the salaries in the behavioral healthcare system to those of the equivalent positions at hospitals. Respondents also had nearly 14,000 people on waitlists to receive outpatient care.

The Association for Behavioral Healthcare outlined a number of recommendations to address the industry's staffing crisis, including collaboration between policymakers and insurers to ensure rate parity between hospitals and community-based providers.

