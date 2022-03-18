Massachusetts hospital purchases 2 duplexes for staff housing

Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital, a Massachusetts General Hospital affiliate, spent $3.7 million to purchase two duplexes for employee housing, according to a March 18 news release shared with Becker's.

The two duplexes together house 12 beds, as well as a shared kitchen and living room in each unit. Hospital officials plan to use the duplexes for interim housing for full-time employees, as well as seasonal housing for traveling workers.

"Each duplex has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, these are brand new, beautiful units that give our staff privacy, all while being relatively close to the hospital," James Cleary, housing coordinator at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, said in the release.

In addition to the $3.7 million price tag for the duplexes themselves, the hospital is also spending nearly $60,000 to furnish the units and provide amenities such as internet connection, cable and TV.

The purchase comes as housing costs are contributing to staff shortages at healthcare organizations across the U.S.. And some organizations are taking on the housing issue directly by investing in housing for staff.

Overall, Nantucket Cottage Hospital now owns 33 housing units in the Nantucket community, with nearly 80 beds for staff, according to the release.