Massachusetts boosts healthcare workforce: 5 things to know

Massachusetts organizations will receive a total of $4.2 million in workforce development grant funding, a portion of which will go toward healthcare roles.

Here are five key takeaways from the Oct. 8 news release from the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

1. Approximately $4 million will be used to train and hire 621 workers across the state.

Aside from healthcare, the industries include technology, construction and life sciences.

2. Of the total funding, $250,000 will be used for planning programs that could lead to future job training.

Six grantees were given program design grants, which will be used to develop workforce training programs to prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for certain roles, the release said.

3. The six program design grants will focus on certified nursing assistants and community health workers, among other roles.

Recipients include:

Brookline (Mass.) Community Mental Health Center, which was granted $49,976 to prepare workers for community health worker and behavior healthcare manager roles.





Health & Home Care Training of New England in Brockton, which received $47,857 to prepare employees for certified nursing assistant roles.





Open Sky Community Services in Worcester, which was granted $50,000 to prepare workers for human services roles, including clinicians, in partnership with the Health Foundation of Central MA.

4. Nine organizations received funding for training programs, including nurse assistant and home health aide positions.

The Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese of Boston in Brockton will use $500,000 to train 81 individuals for home health aide and nurse assistant roles, the release said.

5. Five grants will incorporate English for Speakers of Other Languages in training.

This includes the Catholic Charitable Bureau grant for nurse assistants and home health aides, according to the release.