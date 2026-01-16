Kettering Health, Ohio University expand affiliation: 4 notes

Kettering (Ohio) Health and Athens-based Ohio University have formed a long-term academic, research and clinical partnership aimed at strengthening the physician workforce and improving health outcomes for communities across the state.

Four notes:

1. The expanded relationship builds on a long-standing partnership between Kettering Health and Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, according to a Jan. 16 health system news release. The organizations plan to combine clinical, educational and research capabilities to advance whole-person care, accelerate medical training and develop innovative health solutions.

2. A central feature of the affiliation is the creation of a joint Health Innovations Hub, which will bring together talent and resources to support clinical training, translational research and medical education.

3. The partners will also explore the feasibility of establishing a regional Heritage College campus within Kettering Health’s service area.

4. Workforce development is a core component of the initiative. The organizations plan to evaluate and expand residency and fellowship training opportunities and align with statewide goals in behavioral health, maternal and infant health, and chronic disease management.

“This affiliation is focused on improving health for the people of Ohio,” Kettering Health President and CEO Mike Gentry said in the release. “By scaling a trusted relationship with the HCOM, we’ll grow the healthcare workforce, expand access to care, and support statewide health priorities through education, research and clinical innovation.”

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