How unemployment numbers have changed each week since March

A total of 1.9 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims in the week ended May 30, according to seasonally adjusted data released June 4 by the U.S. Labor Department.

The count represents a decrease of 249,000 claims from the previous week's revised level of 2.13 million. It is also the lowest since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Still, the latest weekly numbers are significantly above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 from October 1982, as they have been every week since mid-March, according to The Washington Post.

Overall, Americans have filed more than 40 million initial unemployment claims during the pandemic.

Here is a week-by-week tally of initial unemployment claims:

Week ended May 30: 1.9 million

Week ended May 23: 2.1 million

Week ended May 16: 2.5 million

Week of May 9: 2.7 million

Week of May 2: 3.2 million

Week ended April 25: 3.8 million

Week ended April 18: 4.4 million

Week ended April 11: 5.2 million

Week ended April 4: 6.6 million

Week ended March 28: 6.9 million

Week ended March 21: 3.3 million

