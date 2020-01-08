Houston health systems seek to fill nearly 3,000 jobs

Houston Methodist and Memorial Hermann health systems together seek to fill nearly 3,000 job openings, the organizations said.

Houston Methodist has 1,400 job openings, about 39 percent of which are in nursing.

Spokesperson Stefanie Asin said openings include clinical roles ranging from nursing to allied health. The health system also has corporate job openings within IT, marketing, finance and supply chain.

To fill the positions, Houston Methodist has a multifaceted recruitment strategy that includes organic, sponsored and digital outreach, Ms. Asin told Becker's Hospital Review.

"We conduct targeted on-site hiring events within our hospital locations and also utilize virtual chat sessions to connect with candidates across the nation to highlight our critical need roles," she added.

At Houston-based Memorial Hermann, there are about 1,500 current open positions.

Ann Miller, vice president of talent acquisition and staffing at Memorial Hermann, said most of these open positions are nursing-related, but there are also openings for patient care assistants, medical assistants and transporters, as well as patient registration representatives, clerks and other nonclinical jobs.

To fill the jobs, she said Memorial Hermann is hosting hiring events, promoting positions on career sites and through social media, among other efforts.

More information about Houston Methodist job openings is available here. More information about Memorial Hermann job openings is available here.

