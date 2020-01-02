Arizona hospital responds to 'women don't do well here' physician job posting

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City is responding to a ZipRecruiter physician job posting and its wording related to gender, according to The Arizona Republic, which cites the posting.

The December ad has been taken down but was for a hospitalist physician at a 139-bed hospital in Bullhead City — a description only fitting Western Arizona Regional.

It described a "tough facility and medical staff" and stated that the hospitalist physician "must have back bone and be diplomatic, excellent customer service skills. Women don't do well here."

Western Arizona Regional officials told The Arizona Republic that the posting was "a shock" and that the language in it "is not reflective of our organization."

Ascend Medical, a North Salt Lake, Utah-based medical staffing company, is listed as the poster of the ad, but did not respond to inquiries from the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Western Arizona Regional told The Arizona Republic that the hospital is not affiliated with Ascend Medical and is looking into how the ad ended up on ZipRecruiter.

ZipRecruiter removed the job description after Canadian physician Thais Coutinho, MD, raised awareness about it, the newspaper reported.

The physician posted a link to the ad and tweeted, "And then they say there is no gender bias in medicine ... Look at his hospitalist ad from Arizona."

