Healthcare's latest job growth in 7 numbers

Healthcare employment continued to grow in certain areas of the sector last month, showing growth on top of March's numbers.

The finding is from the latest jobs report, published May 3, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are seven numbers from the report that illustrate healthcare's job growth.

1. Healthcare added 56,200 jobs in April, in line with the average monthly gain of 63,000 over the previous 12 months.

2. Last month, employment continued to trend up in ambulatory healthcare services (33,400), hospitals (13,500), and nursing and residential care facilities (9,300).

3. Employment increased last month in physician offices (5,600) and home healthcare services (13,900).