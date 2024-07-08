Healthcare's job trends: 9 numbers to know

Employment grew in certain areas of healthcare in June, but overall industry growth was lower than the average monthly gain over the previous 12 months.

The finding is from the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published July 5.

Here are nine numbers from the report that illustrate healthcare's job trends.

1. Healthcare added 48,600 jobs in June, below the average monthly gain of 64,000 over the previous 12 months.

2. In June, employment continued to trend up in ambulatory healthcare services (22,000), hospitals (21,700) and nursing and residential care facilities (4,900).

3. Employment increased last month in physician offices (11,800) and skilled nursing care facilities (3,300).

4. In June, employment trended down in home healthcare services (3,500) and medical and diagnostic laboratories (1,200).