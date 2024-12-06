Healthcare employment status: 6 things to know

Healthcare added 53,600 jobs in November, in line with the average monthly gain of 59,000 over the previous 12 months, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published Dec. 6.

Here are five other things to know from that report and other BLS data released Dec. 3 that illustrate healthcare job trends.

1. In healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services saw an increase of 22,400 jobs last month, with home healthcare services contributing 16,000 of those gains.

2. Hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities added 19,300 and 11,900 jobs, respectively, in November.

3. Job openings in the healthcare and social assistance sector were at 1.326 million on Oct. 31, up from 1.311 million Sept. 30 — an increase of 15,000.

4. The rate of hires (number of hires over one month, expressed as a percentage of the total employment in that period) rose in healthcare and social assistance in October to 3.5, up from 3.4 in September.

5. The number of layoffs and discharges in healthcare and social assistance increased in October to 164,000, compared to the previous month's 144,000.









