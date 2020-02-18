Healthcare dominates Fortune's 10 Best Companies to Work For with the most female employees

Fortune released its 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020 list, and nine of the top 10 firms with the most female employees are healthcare providers, including seven health systems.

The top firm, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, reported 94 percent of its workforce is women. The company owns daycare and preschool facilities across the U.S. Here is how the top 10 ranked:

1. Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Watertown, Mass.): 94 percent women

2. Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice (Schererville, Ind.): 85 percent women

3. Texas Health Resources (Arlington): 79 percent women

4. Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth, Ohio): 79 percent women

5. Kettering Health Network (Dayton, Ohio): 79 percent women

6. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.): 76 percent women

7. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.): 76 percent women

8. Scripps Health (San Diego): 75 percent women

9. Baptist Health South Florida (Miami-Dade County, Fla.): 73 percent women

10. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 72 percent women.

