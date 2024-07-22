Health systems ranked by employee count growth

Among large, publicly-traded health systems, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has seen the biggest growth in total U.S. employee count over the last five years, according to SEC filings.

The following data is for employees working in full-time, part-time and temporary positions. UHS data includes U.K. employees, which comprise about 1% of full-time positions at the system.

Health systems ranked by employee count growth since 2018:

Health system 2018 employee count 2023 employee count Percent change
HCA 256,896 299,383 16.5%
UHS 78,700 84,450 7.3%
Tenet 123,933 100,410 -19.0%
CHS 88,000 61,000 -30.7%

