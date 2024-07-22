Among large, publicly-traded health systems, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has seen the biggest growth in total U.S. employee count over the last five years, according to SEC filings.
The following data is for employees working in full-time, part-time and temporary positions. UHS data includes U.K. employees, which comprise about 1% of full-time positions at the system.
Health systems ranked by employee count growth since 2018:
Health system
2018 employee count
2023 employee count
Percent change
HCA
256,896
299,383
16.5%
UHS
78,700
84,450
7.3%
Tenet
123,933
100,410
-19.0%
CHS
88,000
61,000
-30.7%