HCA debuts Kansas' 1st nurse apprenticeship

HCA Midwest Health launched a prelicensure nurse apprenticeship program March 13, the first in Kansas and the Kansas City, Kan., region.

The initiative, based at HCA Midwest Health's Overland Park Regional and Menorah medical centers, both in Overland Park, Kan., aims to train and develop aspiring nurses to meet a growing demand for healthcare professionals, according to a news release.

Under the program, nursing students will receive hands-on training from experienced nurses while being paid and receiving employee benefits.

Apprentices can choose among various nursing career paths aligned with their professional goals, according to the release.

Each apprentice will also have a mentor to support them during the program and throughout their career. Apprentices will also have the opportunity for full-time employment at HCA Midwest Health hospitals once they complete the program.

HCA Midwest Health, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is a seven-hospital healthcare network with more than 10,000 employees.

The network collaborated with multiple organizations for the program, including the Kansas Hospital Association, Hamilton-Ryker TalentGro, the Kansas Board of Nursing, as well as multiple state agencies and departments. Program partners are Kansas Board of Nursing-approved schools, including Johnson County Community College, MidAmerica Nazarene University and Pittsburg State University.

More information about the program is available here.