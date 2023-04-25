Gen Zers are 'loud quitting' on TikTok

Disgruntled Generation Z workers are broadcasting their resignations on social media — a phenomenon workplace experts have dubbed "loud quitting," CBS News reported April 21.

Young professionals are posting videos about their resignations on social media — and in some cases encouraging others to leave their jobs — using the hashtag #quittok. As of April 21, content with the hashtag has garnered more than 41 million views.

The new workplace trend follows "quiet quitting," in which workers stayed in their roles but put in less effort.

While many videos are met with encouragement and positive reinforcement from peers, career experts have warned that such videos are hard to erase from the internet and could potentially turn off future employers.

Mike Jones, founder of the workplace consulting firm Better Happy, said the trend is also making employers more aware of how they're treating staff members in the digital age, where information can quickly reach prospective employees.

"Generally speaking, it creates a high level of accountability," he told CBS News. "We used to have few protections for workers, and managers could get away with treating workers like dirt and never be found out. This creates radical accountability around that, and that's a good thing."



Read the full article here.