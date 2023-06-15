Employment of CRNAs, by state

An estimated 46,540 nurse anesthetists are employed in the U.S. According to the most recent data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida is the state with the highest employment level of CRNAs, followed by Michigan and Ohio.

Here are the nurse anesthetist employment levels by state.

Alabama

Employment of CRNAs: 1,320

Alaska

Employment of CRNAs: N/A

Arizona

Employment of CRNAs: 290

Arkansas

Employment of CRNAs: 380

California

Employment of CRNAs: 2,000

Colorado

Employment of CRNAs: 430

Connecticut

Employment of CRNAs: 560

Delaware

Employment of CRNAs: 70

Florida

Employment of CRNAs: 3,990

Georgia

Employment of CRNAs: 1,230

Hawaii

Employment of CRNAs: N/A

Idaho

Employment of CRNAs: 270

Illinois

Employment of CRNAs: 1,930

Indiana

Employment of CRNAs: 730

Iowa

Employment of CRNAs: 350

Kansas

Employment of CRNAs: 550

Kentucky

Employment of CRNAs: 290

Louisiana

Employment of CRNAs: 930

Maine

Employment of CRNAs: 390

Maryland

Employment of CRNAs: 540

Massachusetts

Employment of CRNAs: 530

Michigan

Employment of CRNAs: 3,590

Minnesota

Employment of CRNAs: 2,460

Mississippi

Employment of CRNAs: 400

Missouri

Employment of CRNAs: 1,040

Montana

Employment of CRNAs: 60

Nebraska

Employment of CRNAs: 400

Nevada

Employment of CRNAs: N/A

New Hampshire

Employment of CRNAs: 550

New Jersey

Employment of CRNAs: 1,360

New Mexico

Employment of CRNAs: 320

New York

Employment of CRNAs: 1,690

North Carolina

Employment of CRNAs: 2,380

North Dakota

Employment of CRNAs: 150

Ohio

Employment of CRNAs: 3,490

Oklahoma

Employment of CRNAs: N/A

Oregon

Employment of CRNAs: 340

Pennsylvania

Employment of CRNAs: 2,870

Rhode Island

Employment of CRNAs: N/A

South Carolina

Employment of CRNAs: 910

South Dakota

Employment of CRNAs: 350

Tennessee

Employment of CRNAs: 1,760

Texas

Employment of CRNAs: 2,880

Utah

Employment of CRNAs: N/A

Vermont

Employment of CRNAs: 60

Virginia

Employment of CRNAs: 530

Washington

Employment of CRNAs: 430

West Virginia

Employment of CRNAs: 320

Wisconsin

Employment of CRNAs: 780

Wyoming

Employment of CRNAs: 40