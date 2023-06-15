Employment of CRNAs, by state

Anna Falvey -

An estimated 46,540 nurse anesthetists are employed in the U.S. According to the most recent data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida is the state with the highest employment level of CRNAs, followed by Michigan and Ohio.

Here are the nurse anesthetist employment levels by state.

Alabama
Employment of CRNAs: 1,320

Alaska
Employment of CRNAs: N/A

Arizona
Employment of CRNAs: 290

Arkansas
Employment of CRNAs: 380

California
Employment of CRNAs: 2,000

Colorado
Employment of CRNAs: 430

Connecticut
Employment of CRNAs: 560

Delaware
Employment of CRNAs: 70 

Florida
Employment of CRNAs: 3,990

Georgia
Employment of CRNAs: 1,230

Hawaii
Employment of CRNAs: N/A

Idaho
Employment of CRNAs: 270

Illinois
Employment of CRNAs: 1,930 

Indiana
Employment of CRNAs: 730 

Iowa
Employment of CRNAs: 350

Kansas
Employment of CRNAs: 550

Kentucky
Employment of CRNAs: 290 

Louisiana
Employment of CRNAs: 930

Maine
Employment of CRNAs: 390

Maryland
Employment of CRNAs: 540

Massachusetts
Employment of CRNAs: 530

Michigan
Employment of CRNAs: 3,590 

Minnesota
Employment of CRNAs: 2,460

Mississippi
Employment of CRNAs: 400

Missouri
Employment of CRNAs: 1,040 

Montana
Employment of CRNAs: 60

Nebraska
Employment of CRNAs: 400

Nevada
Employment of CRNAs: N/A 

New Hampshire
Employment of CRNAs: 550

New Jersey
Employment of CRNAs: 1,360

New Mexico
Employment of CRNAs: 320

New York
Employment of CRNAs: 1,690 

North Carolina
Employment of CRNAs: 2,380

North Dakota
Employment of CRNAs: 150

Ohio
Employment of CRNAs: 3,490 

Oklahoma
Employment of CRNAs: N/A

Oregon
Employment of CRNAs: 340

Pennsylvania
Employment of CRNAs: 2,870

Rhode Island
Employment of CRNAs: N/A 

South Carolina
Employment of CRNAs: 910

South Dakota
Employment of CRNAs: 350

Tennessee
Employment of CRNAs: 1,760 

Texas
Employment of CRNAs: 2,880

Utah
Employment of CRNAs: N/A 

Vermont
Employment of CRNAs: 60

Virginia
Employment of CRNAs: 530

Washington
Employment of CRNAs: 430

West Virginia
Employment of CRNAs: 320

Wisconsin
Employment of CRNAs: 780 

Wyoming
Employment of CRNAs: 40

