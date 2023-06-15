Employment of CRNAs, by state

An estimated 46,540 nurse anesthetists are employed in the U.S. According to the most recent data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida is the state with the highest employment level of CRNAs, followed by Michigan and Ohio.
Here are the nurse anesthetist employment levels by state.
Alabama
Employment of CRNAs: 1,320
Alaska
Employment of CRNAs: N/A
Arizona
Employment of CRNAs: 290
Arkansas
Employment of CRNAs: 380
California
Employment of CRNAs: 2,000
Colorado
Employment of CRNAs: 430
Connecticut
Employment of CRNAs: 560
Delaware
Employment of CRNAs: 70
Florida
Employment of CRNAs: 3,990
Georgia
Employment of CRNAs: 1,230
Hawaii
Employment of CRNAs: N/A
Idaho
Employment of CRNAs: 270
Illinois
Employment of CRNAs: 1,930
Indiana
Employment of CRNAs: 730
Iowa
Employment of CRNAs: 350
Kansas
Employment of CRNAs: 550
Kentucky
Employment of CRNAs: 290
Louisiana
Employment of CRNAs: 930
Maine
Employment of CRNAs: 390
Maryland
Employment of CRNAs: 540
Massachusetts
Employment of CRNAs: 530
Michigan
Employment of CRNAs: 3,590
Minnesota
Employment of CRNAs: 2,460
Mississippi
Employment of CRNAs: 400
Missouri
Employment of CRNAs: 1,040
Montana
Employment of CRNAs: 60
Nebraska
Employment of CRNAs: 400
Nevada
Employment of CRNAs: N/A
New Hampshire
Employment of CRNAs: 550
New Jersey
Employment of CRNAs: 1,360
New Mexico
Employment of CRNAs: 320
New York
Employment of CRNAs: 1,690
North Carolina
Employment of CRNAs: 2,380
North Dakota
Employment of CRNAs: 150
Ohio
Employment of CRNAs: 3,490
Oklahoma
Employment of CRNAs: N/A
Oregon
Employment of CRNAs: 340
Pennsylvania
Employment of CRNAs: 2,870
Rhode Island
Employment of CRNAs: N/A
South Carolina
Employment of CRNAs: 910
South Dakota
Employment of CRNAs: 350
Tennessee
Employment of CRNAs: 1,760
Texas
Employment of CRNAs: 2,880
Utah
Employment of CRNAs: N/A
Vermont
Employment of CRNAs: 60
Virginia
Employment of CRNAs: 530
Washington
Employment of CRNAs: 430
West Virginia
Employment of CRNAs: 320
Wisconsin
Employment of CRNAs: 780
Wyoming
Employment of CRNAs: 40