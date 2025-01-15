Employee engagement drops to 10-year low: 5 notes

Only 31% of U.S. employees are engaged at work as of 2024, marking the lowest level reported since 2014, according to a Jan. 14 Gallup article.

Gallup's annual employee engagement update is based on online surveys conducted throughout 2024 with 79,087 employed U.S. adults. Each percentage point change represents about 1.6 million employees, according to Gallup.

Five key findings:

1. Employee engagement peaked at 36% in 2020 and has declined since. The lowest point since 2000 was 26% engagement in 2005.

2. In 2024, 17% of employees were actively disengaged, matching levels seen in 2014.

3. Three of Gallup's 12 measured engagement elements declined by three points or more in 2024:

Clarity of expectations

Feeling someone at work cares about them as a person

Someone encouraging their development

4. The decline in engagement was most significant among employees younger than 35 and those working in industries such as finance and insurance.

5. Gallup's recommendations for leaders: