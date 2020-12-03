COVID-19 sidelines 1,100 Cleveland Clinic workers

As of Dec. 3, about 1,100 workers across the Cleveland Clinic health system are away from work due to COVID-19, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The count includes workers in Ohio, Florida and Nevada. It is an increase from about 1,000 Cleveland Clinic employees reported sidelined as of Nov. 23, including 925 of its approximately 50,000 Ohio employees.

"Over the last few weeks, we have seen a significant increase in caregivers testing positive for COVID-19," said spokesperson Andrea Pacetti, adding that most employees infected with COVID-19 are acquiring the virus through community spread.

Due to the increase in cases in the community and among workers, Cleveland Clinic is concerned about staffing levels and is making efforts to ensure adequate staffing, said Ms. Pacetti. This includes shifting some staff so the health system is able to expand bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Ms. Pacetti said Cleveland Clinic is also evaluating its surgical schedule weekly based on hospital occupancy and admissions of COVID-19 patients.

"Our leadership meets every day and reviews our staffing to ensure we can provide the highest quality care to all our patients," she said.

On Dec. 2, the health system announced it will postpone nonessential inpatient surgeries requiring a hospital bed or an intensive care unit bed in its Ohio locations, except Lutheran Hospital. This will last from Dec. 7 through Jan. 4.

More articles on workforce:

Many facilities did not report healthcare worker deaths during pandemic, KHN analysis shows

California calls for weekly testing of all hospital workers

COVID-19 sidelines over 100 New Jersey hospital workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.