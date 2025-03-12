Christus partners with Texas A&M on rural health initiative

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville (Texas) is collaborating with Texas A&M University College of Medicine in Bryan on a rural health program.

The partnership will provide medical students with healthcare experience in rural areas, according to a March 11 health system news release.

Texas A&M's rural medicine program launched in 2019 to address the state's healthcare provider shortage. Since then, 52 medical students have participated in rotations at 25 rural locations, the release said.

As part of the Christus partnership, medical students will complete one- and two-week rotations at the Jacksonville hospital and its clinics, with the first rotations expected to begin in June.

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs signed an agreement to join the program in 2024.