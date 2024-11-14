California hospital nurses reach tentative deal, call off strike

Nurses at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, Calif., have reached a tentative agreement aimed at improving retention and recruitment, canceling a strike planned for Nov. 19.

The tentative deal was reached Nov. 13, according to a Nov. 14 news release from California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Bargaining began in March.

Nurses will vote on whether to ratify the agreement on Nov. 18 and 19. The agreement is also subject to board approval, according to a statement from the hospital shared with Becker's.

"This agreement is a testament to our mutual commitment to fostering a supportive work environment, while continuing to prioritize patient care and ensuring the community continues to receive the high-quality care it deserves," Antelope Valley Medical Center said in the statement.

CNA/NNU represents more than 900 nurses at the hospital.