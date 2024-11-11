California hospital nurses to strike: 4 things to know

Nurses at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, Calif., plan to strike on Nov. 19.

Four things to know:

1. The nurses are members of California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, according to a Nov. 11 news release from the union.

2. Bargaining began in March, and the previous contract expired on May 25.

3. The nurses are seeking improved recruitment and retention to address staffing issues, including temporary reassignments to units outside their expertise and excessive on-call shifts, according to the union release.

4. CNA/NNU represents more than 900 nurses at the hospital.

Antelope Valley Medical Center was not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.