Burnout a key reason for surge in travel workers — 5 survey findings

Burnout is a major reason why many therapists and lab and radiologic technologists, among other allied healthcare professionals, choose to work on temporary travel assignments, according to a survey published May 23 by AMN Healthcare.

The survey is based on insights from 1,161 allied healthcare professionals who have worked on temporary, short-term contracts as travelers in the last 12 months.

Five key findings:

1. Seventy-four percent of respondents said burnout influenced their decision to become travel workers, and 26 percent said burnout had little or no influence on their decision.

2. Fifty-two percent of allied healthcare professionals who work as travelers fall into one of three job categories:

Rehabilitation (physical and occupational therapists): 22 percent

Radiologic technologist: 17 percent

Laboratory technologist: 13 percent

3. Seventy-three percent have worked as travelers for five years or less, compared to 34 percent who worked as travelers for less than a year and 36 percent who have worked only one to two travel assignments.

4. Fifty-three percent of travel allied healthcare workers are 41 years old or younger.

5. At least 70 percent of respondents said that traveling expanded their professional network, provided positive travel experiences, created valuable relationships, expanded their clinical skills and is more satisfying than working in a permanent role.

Click here for more details on the survey.