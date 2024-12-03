Americans seeking new jobs reaches decade high: 5 things to know

Half of U.S. workers are actively seeking or watching for a new job, according to a recent Gallup survey.

Here are five things to know.

1. Of the 20,000 U.S. employees surveyed in November, 51% said they were open to a new role. This figure hasn't been seen since January 2015, surpassing the Great Resignation of 2021 and 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 3.

2. The most common reason U.S. workers voluntarily left their organizations in 2023 was pay and benefits, though only 16% of respondents cited it. Career advancement or development followed, with senior leadership and relocation rounding out the top reasons, according to Gallup.

3. When categorizing the reasons for leaving, engagement and culture was the most prominent factor at 41%, followed by well-being and work-life balance at 28%, Gallup wrote. Four times as many employees left their roles for engagement, culture or well-being reasons as did for compensation, according to the survey.

4. Most U.S. employees do not believe now is a good time to find a quality job, with 48% of respondents agreeing in 2024. This is the lowest figure since 2016, when 43% of respondents agreed.

5. One in 4 U.S. workers would recommend their organization to others, down from 31% in 2021, according to Gallup.