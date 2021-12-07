5 Pennsylvania hospitals to use music to support well-being, resiliency of healthcare workers

Five Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems were chosen to participate in a new statewide music therapy program supporting front-line healthcare workers who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative — announced in June by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration — is a partnership between the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, according to a news release from the association.

Five hospitals and health systems in the southeast region of Pennsylvania have been chosen for the pilot program, marking the initial phase of the initiative:

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)

Jefferson Health (multiple campuses in Philadelphia area)

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health (Pottstown)

Temple University Hospital - Episcopal Campus (Philadelphia)

As part of the initiative, hospitals and health systems will use grant funding to work with a board-certified music therapist in custom-designing programs to support worker resiliency and well-being, according to the hospital association.

"We are excited to see the innovative programs that these hospitals have developed to support their front-line workers put into action," Andy Carter, president and CEO of the association, said in a news release. "Healthcare workers throughout the commonwealth have selflessly and tirelessly cared for patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, often at the expense of their own physical and mental health. HAP is proud to facilitate this initiative to support their well-being and resiliency through the healing power of music."

The hospital association is planning two subsequent phases of the initiative for other areas of the state.