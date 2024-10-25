5 job functions with employees 'working to live'

Three in 4 finance professionals "work to live," a recent LinkedIn survey found.

The survey included 15,669 U.S. employees and ran from June 15 to Sept. 20, according to an Oct. 24 LinkedIn News post.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they work to live rather than live to work, LinkedIn News wrote.

Here are the job functions with workers most likely to agree, according to the survey results.

1. Finance: 76%

2. Research: 75%

3. Program and project management: 74%

4. Administrative: 73%

5. Legal: 72%