30% of nurses would quit over vaccine mandate, Ohio union says

A survey conducted by the Ohio Nurses Association found that nearly 1 in 3 nurses at UC Health would choose to quit if a vaccine mandate was implemented in their health system, according to a report by cincinnati.com.

The nursing union conducted a survey Aug. 5-12 and found that 136 out of 456 nurses who responded said they would choose to quit over compliance with a vaccine mandate at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.



Six things to know: