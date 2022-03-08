Renown, Amazon launch support service for patients

Renown Health is deploying Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' omnichannel cloud contact center service, to increase access to care by offering patients more customer support.

The Reno, Nev.-based system partnered with Amazon Web Services to launch a service that gives patients access to customer service for Renown’s Hometown Health insurance plan, allows them to schedule imaging appointments, offers Epic MyChart patient EHR support and provides customer service, according to a March 8 news release shared with Becker's.

The service is available in multiple languages over the phone or online.

"Today's generation of healthcare consumers expect a frictionless experience — from finding a caregiver, to booking an appointment, to receiving treatment. With this new solution, Renown Health will be able to meet their customers' expectations faster and more efficiently than ever before," Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said in the release.