Multiple Florida hospitals out of ICU beds amid COVID-19 surge

Hospitals across Florida are nearing or meeting bed capacity in intensive care units as COVID-19 cases rise, Newsweek reports.

Several Florida medical centers reported dwindling ICU bed availability June 18, with several reporting no availability at all, according to a report published by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration. An accompanying report found about 75 percent of available hospital beds statewide are currently in use.

Two of Palm Beach County's 17 hospitals have met ICU bed capacity, along with one hospital in Miami-Dade County. Most hospitals have filled more than half of beds in intensive care units.

Florida confirmed its highest daily case increase June 18, surpassing four single-day records set over the past week. Nearly 17,000 people have tested positive in Florida over the last week. The state's total COVID-19 case count has more than tripled since reopening procedures began May 4.

More than 12,500 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Florida since the start of the pandemic, according to the state's Department of Health.

