COVID-19 hospitalization stats: 4 trends

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are plateauing, with an average of 40,000 hospitalizations recorded per day, a similar level to the early fall, reports The New York Times.

To get a clearer picture of COVID-19 hospitalization trends, Becker's compiled data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. The data, last updated May 6, displays seven-day trends for overall and COVID-19 hospitalization occupancy from July 27, 2020, to May 2, 2021.

Information regarding national intensive care unit capacity, COVID-19 ICU capacity, general inpatient capacity and COVID-19 inpatient capacity is provided in eight week increments.

U.S. ICU bed capacity trends:

Percent of all ICU beds occupied:

Sept. 14-20, 2020: 67 percent

Nov. 9-15, 2020: 73 percent

Jan. 4-10, 2021: 78 percent

March 1-7, 2021: 70 percent

April 26-May 2, 2021: 71 percent

Number of COVID-19 ICU beds occupied:

Sept. 14-20, 2020: 9,618 beds

Nov. 9-15, 2020: 16,727 beds

Jan. 4-10, 2021: 29,232 beds

March 1-7, 2021: 11,320 beds

April 26-May 2, 2021: 10,411 beds

U.S. inpatient bed capacity trends:

Percent of all inpatient beds occupied:

Sept. 14-20, 2020: 68 percent

Nov. 9-15, 2020: 72 percent

Jan. 4-10, 2021: 74 percent

March 1-7, 2021: 71 percent

April 26-May 2, 2021: 73 percent

Number of COVID-19 inpatient beds occupied:

Sept. 14-20, 2020: 36,414 beds

Nov. 9-15, 2020: 75,060 beds

Jan. 4-10, 2021: 137,620 beds

March 1-7, 2021: 47,195 beds

April 26-May 2, 2021: 42,256 beds

