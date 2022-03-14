WHO guidelines enourage usage of telemedicine for abortions

The World Health Organization has reccomended the use of telemedicine for abortion pill prescriptions.

In its Abortion Care Guidlines, published March 8, WHO states that telemedicine should be offered as an alternative to in-person medical abortion appointments for the following:

Abortion pill prescriptions via mail delivery.





Abortion counselling or instruction relating to the abortion process.



For providing instruction for and active facilitation of the administration of medicines and follow-up post-abortion care.

The organization emphasized that expanding the role of abortion provisions, through models such as telemedicne, have been identified as cost-saving stategies for health systems.