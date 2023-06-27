Where 3 health systems are rolling out virtual nursing

Hospitals and health systems are increasingly turning to virtual nursing as a way to combat the nursing workforce shortage. Here are three hospitals and health systems who have expanded their virtual nursing throughout their organizations and across states:

Renton, Wash.-based Providence said it is rolling out a new virtual nursing program across eight hospitals after a successful pilot at a Texas facility.



Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare said it has a virtual nursing command center in Colorado that monitors patients across eight hospitals in two states.



Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health told Becker's it intends to have virtual nursing in each of its markets by the end of 2023, with plans to have it across the entire system within five years.