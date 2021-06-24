VA telehealth use 18x higher than start of pandemic as it moves to make offerings permanent

The Department of Veterans Affairs will keep virtual care available to veterans after the pandemic ends, according to a June 23 report by The Military Times.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough said during a June 23 appearance before the Senate Appropriations Committee that online video appointments are 18 times higher now than at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020.

"There were almost 230,000 visits at the end of February this year," he said. "Nearly 2 million vets have had one or more episodes of video care. That tells us that there's massive demand."

Telehealth has improved patient access to healthcare, as many procedures put off by the pandemic are filling up appointment slots.

"We want to maintain it because it's ease of access for vets who don't need to be seen in person," said Mr. McDonough.

But the VA may need help from Congress and committee members to ensure telehealth remains a permanent fixture. Committee members discussed concerns about rolling back telehealth offerings as hospitals are able to continue to normal operations.

"There's going to continue to need to be things that are done in person, but I think as a system we recognize the huge efficiency gains and huge satisfaction gains which come from vets spending less time traveling to our facilities while still getting good care," Mr. McDonough said.