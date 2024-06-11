US sues telehealth companies

The U.S. government has sued several telehealth companies and executives for alleged unfair and deceptive practices.

The amended complaint names telehealth companies Cerebral; Zealthy (aka Gronk) and its affiliate medical corporation, Bruno Health; Cerebral founder and former CEO Kyle Robertson; former Cerebral leader Alex Martelli; and Zealthy executive German Echeverry, MD, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission said June 10. The allegations include tracking and transmitting patients' data to third parties for targeted advertising without informed consent, misrepresenting cancellation practices, and misleading consumers about subscription policies.

"The Justice Department is committed to stopping companies and their executives from mishandling and misusing individuals' sensitive personal health information, and from implementing predatory billing practices," stated Brian Boynton, principal deputy assistant attorney and head of the Justice Department's Civil Division. "Consumers who turn to telehealth companies for treatment expect that their sensitive health information will be handled with great care and that companies will abide by the representations they have made rather than flouting their stated policies for the sake of profits and growth."

The U.S. has agreed to a settlement with Cerebral, a virtual behavioral health startup, for $5 million in consumer redress and a civil penalty judgment of $10 million, of which $8 million is suspended because of a limited ability to pay.

Becker's reached out to Cerebral, Zealthy and the executives for comment.