UnitedHealthcare expands access to virtual care: 6 things to know

UnitedHealthcare this week announced several measures to expand virtual care access for its members, including waiving cost sharing for COVID-19 related telehealth visits.

Six things to know:

1. The health plan is allowing members to use their existing telehealth benefits offered through one of UnitedHealthcare's designated partners for free.

2. Effective March 18, all eligible, in-network medical providers who use live videoconferencing to connect with their patients for COVID-19 related visits can do so without member cost sharing for the next 90 days.

3. UnitedHealthcare is adding a symptom checker to its digital care platform to help members review their symptoms quickly and from their own home. Members are then guided to the appropriate services.

4. For its highest-risk members, UnitedHealthcare is implementing a home-based care management platform so these individuals can avoid spreading or contracting COVID-19.

5. For members who are under home isolation due to COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure, UnitedHealthcare created a navigation support program to provide members customer service support that helps them navigate the isolation process and coordinate access to medications, supplies, food and care.

6. UnitedHealthcare contracts with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals as well as 6,000 hospitals and care facilities across the country.

