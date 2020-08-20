The 50+ healthcare organizations receiving HHS funding from its $35M rural healthcare grant

HHS awarded more than $35 million to more than 50 rural healthcare organizations across 33 states Aug. 20, the department's most recent effort to improve healthcare access in rural areas.

The funding will be used to develop telehealth programs, train healthcare employees, conduct clinical research, advance HIV care and provide technical support for rural healthcare providers.

Here are the organizations that received HHS funding Aug. 20, organized by which program their grant falls under.

Delta Region Community Health Systems Development Program

The National Rural Health Resource Center (Duluth, Minn.): $10 million

Rural Health Research Center Program

University of Kentucky (Lexington): $700,000





University of Maine System (Portland): $700,000





Regents of the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $700,000





University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill): $700,000





South Carolina Research Foundation (Columbia): $700,000





East Tennessee State University (Johnson City): $700,000





University of Washington (Seattle): $700,000

Rural HIV/AIDS Planning Program

ARcare (Augusta, Ark.): $100,000





Kentucky Health Center Network Incorporated (Mount Sterling): $100,000





Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center: $83,165





The Cherokee County Health Services Council (Tahlequah, Okla.): $99,729





Rural Health Project (Enid, Okla.): $100,000





Stigler (Okla.) Health & Wellness Center: $100,000





Care South Carolina (Hartsville): $100,000

Rural Residency Planning and Development Program

Dardanelle Regional (Conway, Ark.): $749,999





University of Arkansas System (Little Rock): $749,960





Sonora (Calif.) Community Hospital: $749,888





Baystate Franklin Medical Center (Greenfield, Mass.): $750,000





Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi (Oxford): $749,999





Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $750,000





The Research Foundation for the State University of New York (Syracuse): $732,350





Wright State University (Dayton, Ohio): $750,000





Oregon Health & Science University (Portland): $750,000





Saint Luke's Hospital (Fountain Hill, Pa.): $750,000





Henry County Medical Center (Paris, Tenn.): $742,726

Rural Telementoring Training Center

The University of Texas Health Science Center of San Antonio: $999,893

Telehealth Focused Rural Health Research Center

University of Arkansas (Little Rock): $949,995





University of Iowa (Iowa City): $950,000

Telehealth Network Grant Program

ARcare (Augusta, Ark.): $300,000





Emory University (Atlanta): $300,000





The Queen’s Medical Center (Honolulu, Hawaii): $300,000





The Hospital Cooperative: (Pocatello , Idaho): $300,000





Weiser (Idaho) Memorial Hospital Foundation: $300,000





CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): $300,000





Indiana Rural Health Association (Linton): $276,900





Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): $299,647

Trustees of Indiana University (Bloomington): $300,000





Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center: $299,993





University of Maryland (Baltimore): $299,787





MaineHealth (Portland): $188,002





Penobscot Community Health Center (Bangor, Maine): $300,000





University of Missouri System (Columbia): $299,998





University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson): $300,000





St. Peter's Health Foundation (Helena, Mont.): $300,000





East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.): $299,994





Wake Forest University Health Sciences (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $299,853





University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): $300,000





Catskill Regional Medical Center (Harris, N.Y.): $290,562





Allegheny-Singer Research Institute (Pittsburgh): $300,000





Geisinger Clinic (Danville, Pa.): $297,655





Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $300,000





Maury Regional Hospital (Columbia, Tenn.): $300,000





Intermountain Health Care (Salt Lake City): $299,692

University of Vermont & State Agricultural College (Burlington): $299,137

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation (La Crosse, Wis.): $300,000





Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic: $300,000





West Virginia University Research Corp. (Morgantown): $298,212





Teton County Hospital District (Jackson, Wy.): $300,000

