The 50+ healthcare organizations receiving HHS funding from its $35M rural healthcare grant
HHS awarded more than $35 million to more than 50 rural healthcare organizations across 33 states Aug. 20, the department's most recent effort to improve healthcare access in rural areas.
The funding will be used to develop telehealth programs, train healthcare employees, conduct clinical research, advance HIV care and provide technical support for rural healthcare providers.
Here are the organizations that received HHS funding Aug. 20, organized by which program their grant falls under.
Delta Region Community Health Systems Development Program
- The National Rural Health Resource Center (Duluth, Minn.): $10 million
Rural Health Research Center Program
- University of Kentucky (Lexington): $700,000
- University of Maine System (Portland): $700,000
- Regents of the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $700,000
- University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill): $700,000
- South Carolina Research Foundation (Columbia): $700,000
- East Tennessee State University (Johnson City): $700,000
- University of Washington (Seattle): $700,000
Rural HIV/AIDS Planning Program
- ARcare (Augusta, Ark.): $100,000
- Kentucky Health Center Network Incorporated (Mount Sterling): $100,000
- Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center: $83,165
- The Cherokee County Health Services Council (Tahlequah, Okla.): $99,729
- Rural Health Project (Enid, Okla.): $100,000
- Stigler (Okla.) Health & Wellness Center: $100,000
- Care South Carolina (Hartsville): $100,000
Rural Residency Planning and Development Program
- Dardanelle Regional (Conway, Ark.): $749,999
- University of Arkansas System (Little Rock): $749,960
- Sonora (Calif.) Community Hospital: $749,888
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center (Greenfield, Mass.): $750,000
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi (Oxford): $749,999
- Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $750,000
- The Research Foundation for the State University of New York (Syracuse): $732,350
- Wright State University (Dayton, Ohio): $750,000
- Oregon Health & Science University (Portland): $750,000
- Saint Luke's Hospital (Fountain Hill, Pa.): $750,000
- Henry County Medical Center (Paris, Tenn.): $742,726
Rural Telementoring Training Center
- The University of Texas Health Science Center of San Antonio: $999,893
Telehealth Focused Rural Health Research Center
- University of Arkansas (Little Rock): $949,995
- University of Iowa (Iowa City): $950,000
Telehealth Network Grant Program
- ARcare (Augusta, Ark.): $300,000
- Emory University (Atlanta): $300,000
- The Queen’s Medical Center (Honolulu, Hawaii): $300,000
- The Hospital Cooperative: (Pocatello , Idaho): $300,000
- Weiser (Idaho) Memorial Hospital Foundation: $300,000
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): $300,000
- Indiana Rural Health Association (Linton): $276,900
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): $299,647
- Trustees of Indiana University (Bloomington): $300,000
- Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center: $299,993
- University of Maryland (Baltimore): $299,787
- MaineHealth (Portland): $188,002
- Penobscot Community Health Center (Bangor, Maine): $300,000
- University of Missouri System (Columbia): $299,998
- University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson): $300,000
- St. Peter's Health Foundation (Helena, Mont.): $300,000
- East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.): $299,994
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $299,853
- University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): $300,000
- Catskill Regional Medical Center (Harris, N.Y.): $290,562
- Allegheny-Singer Research Institute (Pittsburgh): $300,000
- Geisinger Clinic (Danville, Pa.): $297,655
- Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $300,000
- Maury Regional Hospital (Columbia, Tenn.): $300,000
- Intermountain Health Care (Salt Lake City): $299,692
- University of Vermont & State Agricultural College (Burlington): $299,137
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation (La Crosse, Wis.): $300,000
- Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic: $300,000
- West Virginia University Research Corp. (Morgantown): $298,212
- Teton County Hospital District (Jackson, Wy.): $300,000
More articles on telehealth:
White House asks private insurers to sign pledge to expand telehealth benefits: 4 details
Avera Health taps UPMC, Amwell execs for national telehealth board
Viewpoint: 3 reasons state telehealth laws must be updated
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.