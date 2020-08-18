Avera Health taps UPMC, Amwell execs for national telehealth board

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health's telehealth network Avera eCare this month launched its new telehealth education entity the American Board of Telehealth.

ABT will develop a new national certificate program and future educational tracks for virtual care delivery and telehealth integration. The health system in March launched its $4.3 million national telehealth certificate program and worked with Harvard Medicine physicians to design the program.

ABT will focus on initiatives including education and training as well as advocacy for the highest standards of virtual care delivery. Its board of advisors includes the following executives:

Andrew Watson, MD, vice president of clinical IT transformation and medical director of telemedicine at UPMC

Roy Schoenberg, MD, president and CEO of Amwell

Judd Hollander, MD, senior vice president of healthcare delivery and innovation at Thomas Jefferson University

Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of American Telemedicine Association

Brian Skow, MD, CMO of Avera eCare

Karen Rheuban, MD, telehealth center director at University of Virginia

Sy Saeed, MD, director of East Carolina University's center for telepsychiatry and e-Behavioral health

Nathaniel Lacktman, chair of telemedicine and digital health industry team at Foley & Lardner

