RediClinic closes 36 Texas locations, transitions to telehealth only

RediClinic closed its Texas-area clinic locations to focus on telehealth.



Four details:



1. RediClinic powers Rite Aide Virtual Care which connects patients with board-certified clinicians for video visits. The clinicians can diagnose and treat patients virtually, as well as prescribe medications electronically.



2. The chain had 36 clinics in Texas, which have closed their doors, according to a report from Click2Houston, an NBC affiliate. In addition to Texas, the company operates in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

3. Rite Aid Virtual Care provides services for minor injuries, flu, upset stomach, allergies and UT. It can also provide care for skin conditions and one-time medication refill.



4. The company advertises $49 telehealth visits and accepts most insurance plans.



