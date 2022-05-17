Telemedicine safe and effective for pregnancy care, study finds

Telehealth can be just as safe and effective in managing high-risk pregnancies as in-person care, a study published May 16 found.

Maternal telemedicine gained in use and popularity during the pandemic. The meta analysis in the Journal of Telemedicine and Telecare looked at observational and eight randomized controlled studies to measure its efficacy.

It found that the telehealth and face-to-face groups were similar in such measures as fetal-neonatal growth and development, neonatal health problems and mortality, and care costs.